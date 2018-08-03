Nigeria World Cup star Ahmed Musa has named his newly-born son after the man who discovered him in Bukuru – Ibrahim Ahmed, who is better known as ‘Coach Bros’.

And ‘Coach Bros’, who is technical director of NPFL champions Plateau United, has said he is proud of this honour by the Leicester City star.

“I really appreciate Ahmed Musa and his wife for giving me such honour by naming their son after me,” he said.

“I feel very proud and happy because not many people who have made it in life remember those who helped them along the way.”

‘Coach Bros’ groomed Ahmed Musa at Aminchi Academy (now GBS Academy) in Bukuru, before the speedy forward went on to be crowned top scorer in the Nigeria league with Kano Pillars and then headed out to Europe.

He has since seen players like Moses Simon and Hilary Gong also take Europe by storm.