Nigeria winger Ahmed Musa has been named in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League team of the season.

Al Nassr defeated Al Batin 2-1 on Thursday to clinched their eighth league title.

Musa who linked up with Al Nassr from English Premier League side Leicester City last summer scored seven goals in 24 league appearances for the club.

Five other African players also made the shortlist including Musa Al Nassr’s teammate Abdelrazak Hamdallah.

Hamdallah finished as the league top scorer with 34 goals in 26 appearances.

The other Africans who made the shortlist are; Farouk Ben Mustapha (Tunisia), Djamel Belamry (Algeria), Leandre Tawamba (Senegal) and Djaniny (Cape Verde).

Musa is expected to link up with his international teammates in Asaba on June 2 for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations camping exercise.