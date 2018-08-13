Ahmed Musa came off the bench to score the match winner for new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in an Arab Club Championship clash against Al Jazira of UAE.

The Nigeria World Cup hero a minute into the interval and he blasted the winner for his new club after 75 minutes in the game played in Abu Dhabi.

It was a Round of 32 clash.

Ahmed Musa has joined up with his new team after he completed his transfer from Premier League club Leicester City.

The 26-year-old winger has signed a four-year contract, which is believed to have fetched him a little fortune.