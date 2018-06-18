Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa is close to joining Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan from English club, Leicester City.

Musa spent the second half of last season on loan at Russian club CSKA Moscow after failing to nail down a regular berth under Frenchman Claude Puel.

He did not feature in a league game and made just one appearance in the EFL Cup.

With his place in the Nigerian team ahead of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under jeopardy, he opted for a loan move back to his former club CSKA Moscow where he made his mark.

The pacy winger scored six goals and registered three assists in 10 league appearances for the club.

CSKA announced last week he will be returning to Leicester City after the completion of the loan move.

According to a report in Turkish newspaper, Milliyet, Musa is eager to join the Istanbul-based outfit and talks are ongoing between the two clubs over the loan move.

Galatasaray will compete in the Champions League next season after winning the Turkish title last term.

Musa is currently in Nigeria’s squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He came in as a second half substitute for Alex Iwobi in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.