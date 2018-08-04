Ahmed Musa has sent a message of appreciation to Leicester City after his move to Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Nassr.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes on a club record deal in the summer of 2016 from CSKA Moscow but failed to make much impact after finding playing time difficult to come by which forced him to make a return to his former club on loan in the second half of last season.

The forward went on to impress scoring six goals in ten league appearances for CSKA.

On Friday, Al Nassr announced the capture of the VVV Venlo player on a four-year deal and he has taken to the social media to thank his former club for the chance give to him to play in English top-flight.

“I want to thank everybody at Leicester football club for making my time in England a pleasure. Although it was short I have a lot of experiences I will cherish forever,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“No matter what this club allowed me to fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League and for that I am forever grateful.

“I want to wish the team all success in the future, I will be watching and supporting.”