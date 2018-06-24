Following the 2 – 0 victory over Iceland at the Volgagrad Arena Friday in the on-going Wold football showpiece, Super Eagles two goals hero Ahmed Musa has declared a total war ahead of the final group stage game against Argentina on Tuesday insisting the win over Iceland on Friday is enough motivation to propel Nigeria to a result against Argentina.

The former CSKA Moscow winger said this in an interview on Saturday.

“The game against Iceland gave us so much confidence and it makes us believe that we can beat Argentina.

“We have never won against them in a World Cup before. Is there a greater motivation?” Musa added

“We didn’t deserve to lose that first game against Croatia but we knew afterwards that if we want to play more games at this World Cup and write history we need to work even harder.

“That’s the reason why we won yesterday.”

The enterprising Leiceater City star who is the only Nigeria player to have scored in two different FIFA World Cup will have the opportunity to equal the six goals record set by Asamoa Gyan of Ghana as the Africa player with the highest World Cup goals, if he could score a brace against Argentina on Tuesday.