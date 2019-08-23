<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa is pleased with Al Nassr’s positive start to the new Saudi Professional Football League season following their Thursday’s 2-0 home win against Dhamk.

Musa played a key role for Al Nassr in the game providing the assist for Brazilian midfielder, Guiliano’s opening goal in the 24th minute.

Morocco’s Nordin Amrabat combined with compatriot Abderrazak Hamdallah to double the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The victory moved Al Nassr to the top of the table and Musa is pleased with his contribution in the first match of the season.

“Good to start the season with an assist. Good fight mates,” he wrote on his intagram page.

Musa will be hoping to maintain his good form when Al Nassr battle Qatari club Al Sadd in Monday’s AFC Champions League fixture.