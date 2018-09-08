Both coach Gernot Rohr and captain Ahmed Musa said the Super Eagles were happy to win their first points in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers at the expense of hosts Seychelles.

The Eagles, loaded with 2018 their World Cup stars, dumped the Pirates of Seychelles 3-0 to fight back into reckoning in Group E alongside Libya and South Africa.

“We are very satisfied with the result as the important thing was the three points,” Said Rohr.

“It was not easy as our opponents were combative and aggressive.

“We started well though in the second half we found it hard playing against the wind.

“Our opponents worked very hard but we never underestimated them.”

Goal scorer Ahmed Musa also said the road win was most crucial.

“The most important thing was the three points,” he said.

“We’re pleased with our first points in this group.”

“We started strongly but we got tired in the second half on the artificial pitch which was difficult.”

Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne said his team gave a good account of themselves.