<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa, and Super Falcons player, Francisca Ordega, both won the top prizes of King and Queen of the Pitch at the 6th award ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held Saturday night in Asaba.

The award ceremony which held after the International Friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe was attended by many dignitaries including Seyi Akinwunmi, First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Akinwuni who represented the NFF President, commended the organisers of the awards. He reiterated the support of the Federation for the Pitch Awards.

Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, expressed the appreciation of the organisers to the Federation and the Delta State Government.

He said the organizers remained committed to giving Nigerians a transparent and credible award.

“We will continue to do what is right because we believe our players need to be motivated by a transparent and credible reward system which will see them earn the respect of everyone in the football community,” Mr Philips said.

In the Defender of the Year category, William Troost-Ekong of Udinese starved off competition from fellow teammates Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo.

In the Goalkeeper’s category, Anorthosis Famagusta goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, beat last year’s winner, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Enyimba International goalie, Theophilus Afelokhai, to win the prize for the first time.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, retained the Midfielder of the Year award and Odion Ighalo the Shanghai Shenhua forward was voted the Striker of the Year.

The Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigeria Football has been one of the high points of previous Awards Ceremonies. Mr Akinwunmi last night joined Amaju Pinnick and Ifeanyi Ubah as winners of the prestigious Sam Okwaraji Award.

Aiteo Group retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award while Enugu Rangers Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote won the Coach of the Year award.

Full List of winners

Goalkeeper of the Year – Francis Odinaka Uzoho

Defender of the Year – William Troost-Ekong

Midfielder of the Year – Wilfred Ndidi

Striker of the Year – Odion Ighalo

MVP in NPFL – Junior Lokosa

MVP in the NWFL – Rasheedat Ajibade

Queen of the Pitch – Francisca Ordega

King of the Pitch – Ahmed Musa

Coach of the Year – Gbenga Ogunbote

Club of the Year – Enugu Rangers

National Team of the Year – Super Falcons

Referee of the Year – Adebimpe Quadri

Sam Okwaraji Awards – Seyi Akinwunmi

State with the Best Grassroots Football Dev. Prog. – Lagos State

Football Friendly Gov. of the Year – Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa

Football Journalist of the Year (Print) – Johnny Edwards

Football Journalist of the Year (Radio)- Tony Bekederemo

Football Journalist of the Year (TV) – Mozez Praiz

Football Journalist of the Year (Online)- Samuel Ahmadu

Corporate Sponsor of Football – AITEO Group