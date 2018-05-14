Super Eagles attacker, Ahmed Musa, ended his loan spell with CSKA Moscow in a sensational style, as he fired his side to UEFA Champions League spot.

The Leicester loanee, was on song and provided an assist in CSKA’s 2-1 win over Anzhi Makhachkala in the final game of the Russian Premier League season yesterday.

The win, saw CSKA over took Spartak Moscow to finish second on the table with 58 points behind champions Lokomotiv Moscow who ended the season with 60 points.

Musa had been in top form since his temporary return to Russia in January to revive his suffering career with the Foxes.

Sunday’s goal against Anzhi was his seventh league goals and three assists in 10 appearances for CSKA.

It took him just nine minutes to open the scoring, picking up a pass from Kirill Nababkin to waltz through the opponents defence and slot home the opener.

The 25-year old would then turn provider for his teammate, Vitinho who hit home the winner a minute past the hour mark after Anzhi had pulled level through Arsen Khubulov in the first half.

With that performance, Musa who was rated MOTM from the encounter by statistical website, who scored with a 7.67 rating had had a hand in ten goals (seven goals, three assists) from 16 outings in all competitions for the club.

CSKA would finish second in the league standings with 58 points though, two points off Lokomotiv in the summit of the table.