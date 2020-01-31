<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was in action for Al Nassr in their Saudi Arabian Professional League clash against Damac FC on Thursday.

Musa was unable to find the back of the net as Al Nassr managed to secure a 1-2 draw on the night and failed to pick maximum points at stake.





Ahmed Musa played the entirety of the league match and has now failed to score in the last five matches.

With the result, Al Nassr are still on top of the ladder with 34 points from 16 matches.

Musa who has scored 15 goals in 91 games for the Super Eagles was part of Al Nassr squad that won the Saudi Arabia super cup trophy few weeks back.