Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles two goals hero in Nigeria’s defeat of Iceland at Volgograd, on Friday said the game against Argentina will be a tough one for the opponents.

Musa told journalists at a post-match conference in Volgograd after the Eagles won the all important match that made Nigeria to remain in contention for the second round qualification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa , who emerged as the Man-of-the Match, scored in the 49th and 75th minutes of the game to set the victory song for Nigeria.

‘’I am happy for scoring the two goals that helped Nigeria to beat Iceland, but this is not the first time I will set such a record.

‘’For me I am very good at breaking record, before I wanted to be best scorer in the competition but it is not easy,

‘’My main focus will be the match against Argentina which I consider a must win. They are beatable. We have beaten them before and we can still do it. It is going to be fire-for –fire,’’ Musa said.

He thanked Nigerians for the support given to the team which enable it to surmount the opposition.

He equally thanked his Russian CSK club for helping him to make it to the world cup, saying ‘’prior to the mundial I was not playing for six months.’’

‘’For this reason, I will like to go back to CSK for the role they played in my profession,’’ he said.

The victory has now put Nigeria second on the table with three points behind Croatia with six points from two matches, while Argentina and Iceland are having one point each.

The second qualifier from the group will emerge on Tuesday after the last group matches as the Croatians are already in the second round.