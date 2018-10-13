



Nigeria stand-in captain Ahmed Musa insists that there isn’t much difference between playing in Europe and other parts of the globe.

Amid several offers tabled for the fleet-footed forward, Musa decided to quit Europe for an Saudi Arabian top-flight side, Al Nassr after closing the chapter on his frustrating Leicester City spell.

“I will say that it was my sole decision to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia after consulting with my family members,” Musa told media.

“There were many offers for me to pick from top European clubs but I decided it was the right time for me to move to Saudi Arabian league. Good football is not played in Europe alone. It is played in other parts of the world too.

“It is not difficult for you to be recognized if you are a good player. Other continents too are stepping up and good footballers are also emerging from there. I believe that football in the Saudi league has become competitive too.”

Musa is expected to lead Nigeria in the first leg of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Libya in Uyo on Saturday.