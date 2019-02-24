



Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa is thrilled to be back in action for his Saudi Arabia Professional Football League side Al Nassr in Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Al Feiha at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh after spending several weeks on the sidelines.

Musa has been out action due to injury and was also granted compassionate leave by the club following the death of his mother.

The former Leicester City of England star came in as a substitute for Abderrazzak Hamedellah 12 minutes from time in the game.

Hamedellah scored the winning goal for Al Nassr from the spot 12 minutes from time.

Musa took to the social media to show his joy on returning to the pitch again after the recent setbacks.

“Important win mates ! Good to be back on the pitch. Thank to all the fans for your prayers !🙏💪👍💙💛 @AlNassrFC…,” he tweeted.

Musa has featured in 15 league games for the club and has scored five times.

He is expected to be included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles next month.