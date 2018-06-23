Super Eagles all time World Cup highest goal scorer with four goals, Ahmed Musa, has dedicated his Friday man of the match award to his wife.

The dazzling winger who just returned to his parent club, Leicester City following a loan spell at CSKA Moscow in January made this known in an interview after the game on Friday

Speaking, Musa said, “Yes, I dedicate this award to the love of my life, my beautiful wife, who has been very supportive during my ups and downs. She is a true wife.”

He went ahead to appreciate the fans for their love and support before, during and after the game. We owe them a lot.

“I just wish to appreciate the fans that kept chanting my name and spurred me to do what I did against Iceland.

“It was not easy but I’m delighted the fans kept pushing us until we were able to get the vital goals. I really appreciate them because they made me feel very much at home and relaxed,” said Musa.

The former Kano Pillars star who had some point nearly quit the National Team due to a perceived neglect from the Technical Crew but his performance and goals that helped the Super Eagles defeat Iceland and secured their first three points in the on-going Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup would have more or less secured him a starting shirt against Argentina on Tuesday.