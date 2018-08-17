Al Nassr new signing Ahmed Musa has said that his debut goal for his new Saudi Arabian club is for his newly born baby boy, Ibrahim Ahmed.

Musa, who was a substitute for Al Nassr in an Arab Club Champions league game, scored the winner in the 75th minute to end the game 2-1 against Al Jazira of UAE.

“The goal is dedicated to my son, Ibrahim Ahmed. His arrival gave me joy, this is my first at my new club after his birth and I scored a goal, the match winner,” he said.

He also praised the fans of his new club.

“I also thank Al Nassr fans for their love and support. Their love is overwhelming and I will always do my best to make them happy,” he said.

“I am looking forward to more goals and celebration at the club.

“I also appreciate my fans all over the world for their love.”

The Jos born star who was discovered by GBS Academy (Formerly Aminchi Academy), Bukuru Jos started his professional career with JUTH FC of Jos before he moved to Kano Pillars.

He played for VVV Venlo (Holland), CSKA Moscow (Russia) and Leicester City (England).

The Nigeria international has played for all of the country’s teams except the U17s.