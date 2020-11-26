Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has denied reports linking him with a move to Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Musa is a free agent after severing ties with Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr.

The winger insists he wants a return to top-flight football and is not interested in a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Musa also reflected on his time with English Premier League club Leicester City.

The 28-year-old scored five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes.

“For some reasons things didn’t actually work out there [at Leicester], but you can’t focus too much on the past,” he said.

“I’d rather try to write a better story if another opportunity to play in the Premier League presents itself.”

Musa has now been strongly linked with a return to the English Premier League and Russian giants CSKA Moscow, where he his highly revered for scoring 61 times and creating 33 assists in 184 games across two spells.





Newspaper reports have also reported that Turkish giants clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are interested in signing the Super Eagle.

He refused to confirm or deny media reports in England, Russia and Turkey linking him with different top tier clubs.

“It’s true that there are genuine interest from different clubs, but my agent Tony [Harris] is the one handling that,” Musa added.

“He knows what I want and I also know I want to play at the highest level at this stage of my professional career.

“I said when I left Saudi Arabia that my utmost desire is to challenge myself competitively at the top level both at club and national team level.

“I’ve continued to keep myself fit for the next challenge and that is the only mindset I need right now

“But, like every player representing the country, I want to play at the highest level.”