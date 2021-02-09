



Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is hopeful there will be a confirmation soon on Ahmed Musa’s move to Premier League club West Bromwich Albion.

Musa has already visited Albion’s Walsall training ground and, having been checked over by the club’s medical and sports science staff, is now awaiting a decision from Albion as regards to a deal that is expected to run until the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Saudi outfit Al Nassr last October.

“We are in touch with our captain, he is in the UK now,” Rohr explained to the Super Eagles’ official YouTube account.





“It’s not so easy to change during the season but he is free to sign where he wants and there’s no obligation to respect the transfer window for him because he was free already.

“I am very hopeful that he can sign in the next few days. He wanted to go back to Europe and to play in England so it’s not easy during the season but I’m hopeful that he can sign for the club; it’s very important that everybody is playing in their clubs.

“It’s a long time that he didn’t play, I think since October, so he needs now to get back in the rhythm of the matches.”