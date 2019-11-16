<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa appreciates the concern showed by coaches whenever he is fasting but says it won’t stop him from observing his spiritual duty during matches because it does not affect his performance.

“I have been fasting since I was little boy. I don’t think that I have to stop fasting because I am a professional footballer. I have played a lot of games and trained during the Ramadan and I cope well with it.”

“As a Muslim, being a footballer is no excuse for not fasting during the Ramadan. We are only excused from fasting when we have a long journey, of say four to five hours.”

“Many of my coaches, who are not Muslim, have a lot of sympathy for me. They wonder how I can play whilst fasting. But it is my religion and they can’t stop me from doing it. They have to respect my religion,” Musa told Opera News.

Musa fasted during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and scored in both tournaments wile the Ramadan fasting period was on.