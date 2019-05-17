<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa is in boisterous mood following Al Nassr’s Saudi Arabia Professional Football League win on Thursday.

Al Nassr claimed their third title win following a 2-1 home win against Al Batin at the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh.

Abdellah Hamdallah netted a brace for Al Nassr in the game with Zied Ounalli scoring Al Batin’s only goal.

“Champions 💛💙🏆🥇💃🙏👍,”Musa tweeted.

Musa who started the game was replaced by Brazilian midfielder Petros Matheaus in the 63rd minute.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 24 league appearances for Al Nassr in the just concluded season.

The Nigeria international linked up with Al Nassr last summer from English Premier League club Leicester City.

He is expected to now go on holiday before linking up with his international teammates in Asaba on June 2 for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations camping exercise.