Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa grabbed an assist in Al Nassr’s 5-0 away win over Al-Raed to maintain their slim one-point advantage at the top of the Saudi League table.

However, after being named Nigeria’s Player of the Year at the NFF Aiteo Awards, Musa could not end his goal drought after failing to find the back of the net in his last 11 league outings.

The talismanic forward later provided assist for the second goal six minutes later when he setup Petros to tap into an empty net before Mohamed Atwa put through his own goal to increase the tally to 3-0 just on the half hour mark.

The win puts Al-Nassr on course for a historic league win as they remain top of the standings with 61 points, one point off defending champions Al-Hilal with four round of matches left in the league.

Musa was on for the entire match duration and had a game rating of 7.0, completed 77% of his passes, made 3 key passes and also created one big chance in the encounter.