​Ahmed Musa is confident that the Super Eagles will use their painful early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as a motivation to bounce back stronger in future.

Needing a draw to advance to the round of 16 at the tournament, the young Super Eagles team conceded a late goal four minutes from time to lose 2-1 to Argentina in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Musa scored twice in the three games he played for the Super Eagles at the tournament, winning the man of the match award in Nigeria’s only win over at the tournament against Iceland.

“Thank you for all your support throughout this journey. I thank God for this opportunity to represent my country in the World Cup and compete with the best in the world,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

“Although we were not victorious we fought hard until the very end. As you all are we are also disappointed and will use this as motivation to come back stronger.

“We are Naija and I hope we can continue to make you all proud 🇳🇬🦅🙏.”​

Musa’s brace against Iceland saw the Leicester City forward become Nigeria’s highest scorer in FIFA World Cups with four goals.