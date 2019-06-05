<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trio of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Shehu Abdullahi have all arrived the Super Eagles’ Golden Tulip Hotel camp in Asaba.

Their arrival increased the number of players in camp to 23. The duo of William Troost-Ekong and Odion Ighalo are being expected.

Musa and Abdullahi, it was learnt, came into the camp at around 12:10 pm, while Iwobi arrived 20 minutes later.

They were received with huge cheers from their Super Eagles teammates who were heading for lunch at the time.

The trio will take part in the team’s only training session on this evening (Wednesday) billed to start at 4.15 pm.

The Super Eagles will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Saturday.

Head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr will name his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after the match.

The final 23-man Super Eagles squad will depart for Ismaila, Egypt on Sunday for the final leg of their preparation for the tournament.