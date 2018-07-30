Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad says African football is making strides in its “fight” against corruption – issues which he says affect the whole world, not just the continent.

Ahmad, speaking at the Cosafa Under-17 final in Mauritius on Sunday, said Caf has already seen through many reforms to combat corruption since he took over the leadership 16 months ago.

“We have started to fight corruption and have changed many rules,” Ahmad told BBC Sport.

“Corruption is not only in Africa but all over the world and everybody is trying to fight it.

“Maybe it is visible in some countries in Africa but believe me I’m sure in all sectors and all countries there is corruption,” Ahmad added.

In June, former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned from the posts he held with Fifa and Caf after he was filmed apparently receiving $65,000 (£43,000) in cash from an undercover reporter. He denies any wrongdoing.

Nigeria’s Football Federation confirmed it is investigating an allegation of bribery against coach Salisu Yusuf – allegations Yusuf refutes.

Ahmad refused to comment on individual cases but said Caf has made huge progress in recent months.

“First of all, with the finances there is transparency and there is compliance which is not available in other sectors in Africa and we have changed some of our staff who were involved in corruption before.”

With Ghana scheduled to host the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in November, Ahmad confirmed he is looking at the tournament closely.

“I have a meeting with Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports next week in Madagascar.

“He is coming to see me and we will discuss this issue and also the Ghana Football Association,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad refused to answer questions on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, saying only that it would be discussed at Caf’s extraordinary congress in September to be held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Cameroon’s ability to stage the event has been under scrutiny with concerns over their preparations for the tournament.