



Al-Ahly goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy has questioned Caf’s decision to suspend him for two Champions League matches over allegedly clashing with ambulance staff in Guinea.

The incident occurred during the quarter-final, first leg match in Conakry and the Egypt international goalkeeper will now miss Tuesday’s semi-final hosting of ES Setif, as well as the return leg in Algeria later this month.

Egypt World Cup goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, Aly Lotfi and 21-year-old Mohamed El-Ghandour would be available for selection by coach Patrice Carteron to guard goal on Tuesday.

“The truth regarding what happened between me and the Horoya medic in Guinea was due to their treatment of our injured players and it was a normal argument that did not get to the point of an issue to be explained or given an excuse for,” Ekramy posted on Twitter.

“The decision to suspend me was influenced by the report of the match commissioner who did not even see the incident and is built on weird things that did not happen.

“I did not cross the line on the pitch to warrant this suspension. I respect Caf and their decisions but did the incident that happened really need suspension or even a sanction?

“And why was I not suspended for the second leg of the encounter? Is it this simply to ban players from playing the final stages? Finally, is the report really the reason to my suspension?”

Al-Ahly will face Setif also missing Egyptian international striker Marwan Mohsen, Saad Samir, Mohamed Naguib, Amr El-Sulya, Mido Gaber and Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi due to injuries.

حقيقة ماحدث بيني و بين رجال الإسعافات الأوليه في غينيا بسبب أسلوب تعاملهم مع لاعبينا المصابين عباره عن نقاش عادي لم يرتقي أن يكون أزمه أو موضوع يتم شرحه أو تبريره،فقرار إيقافي جاء بسبب تقرير مراقب المباراه الذي في الأساس لم يري أي شيء و مبني علي تفاصيل غريبه لم تحدث..١ — SherifEkramy (@SEkramyofficial) October 1, 2018