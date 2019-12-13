<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are ready to make a move for Nigerian striker Blessing Eleke come January.

Al Ahly’s current manager Rene Weiler is eager to boost his attack in the coming window after Junior Ajayi, Walid Azaro, Marwan Mohsen, and Salah Mohsen have all failed to convince him.

Weiler knows Eleke well, having managed him during his time with as FC Luzerne coach and the Nigerian scored an impressive 11 goals and assisted three in 23 games him.

Since Weiler’s departure from FC Luzerne, Eleke has struggled to hit top form this season, scoring only three goals in 21 games across all competitions and it is believed that FC Luzern are ready to offload him off to Al Ahly.

Although the final say rest with the player who is said not to fancy a move back to Africa at 23.

Eleke has never been capped by Nigeria at any level, and his only trophy came during his time at NK Olimpija, when he lifted the league title in 2016.