Nigeria forward Blessing Eleke is a subject of interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Since his arrival at Al Ahly, manager Rene Weiler has relied on different players at the striker position, with none of them convincing the Swiss.

Junior Ajayi, Walid Azaro, Marwan Mohsen, and Salah Mohsen have all featured for Al Ahly this season, with the quartet having seven goals between them out of 25 scored by the Reds this season.

This forced Weiler to ask the board for a new striker in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking department.

According to KingFut’s sources, the main name on Weiler’s shortlist is Eleke, who plies his trade at Swiss side FC Luzern.

It’s no surprise that Eleke, 23, is wanted by Weiler, giving that the Nigerian played last season under his charge, and had an impressive season, scoring 11 goals while assisting further three in 23 games.

However, Eleke is having a slow start to this season, scoring only three goals in 21 games across all competitions, which could encourage FC Luzern to ship him off to Al Ahly.

Despite being used heavily as a striker in Switzerland, Eleke can also play on the wings and possess fast pace and strong physique.

Before joining FC Luzern in July 2018, Eleke featured for the likes of Slovenian clubs ND Gorica and NK Olimpija Ljubljana, FC Ashdod, as well as Flying Sports Academy of Nigeria, where he started his career.

He has never represented Nigeria at any level, and his only trophy came during his time at NK Olimpija, when he lifted the league title in 2016.