The outspoken agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that the player wants to move on this summer and that he is working on a deal.

It is just three years since the Frenchman returned to the club following a successful spell in Italy with Juventus.

But things haven’t worked out as planned and earlier this summer, Pogba hinted at a move.

Representative Mino Raiola has now went even further, claiming that his client wants to leave and that a transfer is in the works.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes,” Raiola said in an interview with The Times.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows his feelings.”

When asked whether Pogba’s participation in United’s pre-season tour down under was now in jeopardy, Raiola remained coy.

“I can’t tell you anything about that. I only live day by day,” he added.

The Frenchman is currently in New York, having been granted extra time off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to playing with France in June.

It is claimed in The Times that he had planned to make Pogba vice-captain next season in a bid to keep the midfielder happy.

Both Real Madrid and former club Juventus have shown an interest in signing Pogba this summer.