Everton striker Henry Onyekuru has been involved in a bizarre transfer story claiming Valencia are planning to sign the Nigeria international on a five-year deal despite him being on loan at Galatasaray.

Onyekuru’s agent William D’Avila has made it clear that his client will not be joining the La Liga outfit on a permanent deal.

D’Avila revealed that Valencia are interested in the 21-year-old but that a transfer is out of the question.

“Many clubs want Henry, Valencia being one of them but we decided to join Galatasaray,” he said.

“It is too late for Valencia, this deal can’t be broken.”

Valencia reportedly wanted Everton to terminate Onyekuru’s loan contract and sign him on a five-year permanent deal.

Galatasaray have also made it clear to Turkish-Football that the winger will not be leaving over the summer and ridiculed the transfer rumour.

Onyekuru has hit the ground running at Galatasaray, scoring twice in three friendlies.

Lions boss Fatih Terim appears to be set on playing the young winger as a first-team player next season.