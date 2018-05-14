The agent of Junior Lokosa has said the Kano Pillars striker will be at Bulgarian club PFC Ludogrets to sign a pre-contract agreement and will return to the country latest Thursday.

Ismail Adedoyin said that Lokosa, who has scored 18 goals in the NPFL this season, will fly out of the country today and head back on Thursday.

“He will only sign a pre-contract with the club and have a medical after which he will return,” the agent said.

Kano Pillars chairman Tukur Babangida has also collaborated this by saying the 18-goal striker has been excused to fly out to Bulgaria for a medical and not for trials.

PFC Ludogrets won the regular season in Bulgaria and are now involved in the championship playoffs.

They are regular campaigners in the UEFA Champions League.