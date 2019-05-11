<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mesut Özil is set to remain an Arsenal player until “at least 2021”, his agent has insisted.

Speaking to Turkish-Football, Dr Erkut Sogut opened up on Özil the man and Özil the player.

The former Germany international has struggled at Arsenal this season and was regularly omitted from Unai Emery’s starting lineups until February.

Since then, he has regained his place a a mainstay in the team.

Nonetheless, some reports suggest Arsenal are keen to move Özil on this summer, as getting his reported weekly salary of £350,000-a-week would free up funds for the summer.

“Rumours will always persist, there is no doubt about that. But one thing I can guarantee is Mesut’s loyalty,” Sogut insisted.

“His mind is focused on Arsenal, and Arsenal only. Mesut bleeds Arsenal red, and respecting his contract is a certainty.

“He’ll be staying at Arsenal until at least 2021, and the fans need not to worry about the gossip that may come this summer.

“He has found a place he feels welcome and believes he has a lot more to give.”

It sounds like Özil and his agent are determined to remain in north London next season, no matter what the papers say.