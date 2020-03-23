Agent Lorenzo De Santis expects Barcelona to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
De Santis acknowledges Lautaro’s buyout clause makes him attractive to the Catalans.
He told PassioneInter.com: “Lautaro is an extraordinary striker, still very young.
“He has great room for improvement, he’s having a season of the highest level, the numbers show it. Given his age and performance the €111 million clause is attracting the attention of clubs like Barça.
“Then it’s no mystery that Messi has a special feeling with him and hasn’t made it a mystery that he enjoys playing with him. It’s a negotiation that we will certainly find ourselves in the next market window.”
