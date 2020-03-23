<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Agent Lorenzo De Santis expects Barcelona to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

De Santis acknowledges Lautaro’s buyout clause makes him attractive to the Catalans.

He told PassioneInter.com: “Lautaro is an extraordinary striker, still very young.





“He has great room for improvement, he’s having a season of the highest level, the numbers show it. Given his age and performance the €111 million clause is attracting the attention of clubs like Barça.

“Then it’s no mystery that Messi has a special feeling with him and hasn’t made it a mystery that he enjoys playing with him. It’s a negotiation that we will certainly find ourselves in the next market window.”