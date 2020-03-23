Lionel Messi has confirmed he’d like to see Barcelona sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Agent Lorenzo De Santis expects Barcelona to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

De Santis acknowledges Lautaro’s buyout clause makes him attractive to the Catalans.

He told PassioneInter.com: “Lautaro is an extraordinary striker, still very young.


“He has great room for improvement, he’s having a season of the highest level, the numbers show it. Given his age and performance the €111 million clause is attracting the attention of clubs like Barça.

“Then it’s no mystery that Messi has a special feeling with him and hasn’t made it a mystery that he enjoys playing with him. It’s a negotiation that we will certainly find ourselves in the next market window.”

