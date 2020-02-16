<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Agege stadium will host the U-17 World Cup qualifying fixture between Nigeria U-17 Women football side, Flamingoes and Guinea.

The first leg of the qualifying fixture will be played in Conakry on Sunday, 1st March, 2020, with Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium, to host the return leg a fortnight after.





The stadium which is the home ground of NWPL side, Dream Stars Ladies and NPFL side, MFM FC, has been determined as the choice stadium for a must-win fixture.

Training have also begun as Coach Bankole Olowookere noted the need for intensification work on selected Under 17 players that will confront Guinea.