<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says he deserves to be named the African Youth Player of the Year when the Confederation of African Football announces the winner at the CAF Awards billed for the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt on January 7, 2020.

The Lille forward, who won the CAF Youth Player of the Year award in 2015, will slug it out this time around with compatriot Samuel Chukwueze and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

In a chat with Sportinglife.ng, the 20-year-old said he is looking forward to crown a memorable year with the award.

“I feel great and overwhelmed to be nominated. It shows that hard work is really paying off. I’m up against very good talented players. One is my best friend in camp and I am really happy he is on the list.

“I think whoever wins it, I think we deserve it. We had a good 2019 and I am looking forward to winning it also. Even if I don’t, I wish whoever wins it well. Of course, I would love to make the momentum higher and to keep on doing well for both club and country. Although there would be a hard time sometimes and there would be criticism also. But I have set my mind on this and I am looking forward to doing well than what I did in 2019. I will keep on working and give my best to what I am doing,” Osimhen said.