<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

African trio of Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah will share the Golden Boot award after they finished the season scoring 22 goals apiece.

The Egyptian forward, Salah won the prize last season where he scored 32 goals a figure that was a record for the most goals scored in a 38-game campaign.

He becomes the sixth player to win the award in consecutive seasons.

For Aubameyang his double for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Burnley on the final day of the season means he joins Salah and his Liverpool team-mate Mane, who scored twice against Wolves, on 22 goals.

It is the lowest winning total since 2010-11, when Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez shared the Golden Boot with 20 goals each.

Gabon forward Aubameyang who scored twice after the interval at Turf Moor said: “I share this trophy with two other guys I like, great players and African. We are representing Africa, that’s cool.

“I am happy we won, and I am sharing this [Golden Boot] trophy with two other guys I like. My team-mates knew about the Golden Boot, I said nothing. I did not want them to play and only focus on me. I am a team player.”

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will represent their respective countries at the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament in Egypt but Aubameyang will not as Gabon failed to qualify.