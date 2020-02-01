<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





African superstar Cedric Bakambu poked Barcelona after last-minutes transfer ditch on deadline day, while he was travelling to Spain via Hong Kong.

The Catalan giants have been linked with several strikers in recent days with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo Moreno, Olivier Giroud and Richarlison all mention to fill the void left by injured Luis Suarez.

Bakambu, formerly of Sochaux and Villarreal and currently plying his trade at Beijing Guoan which had reportedly reached an agreement with La Liga holders to take the 28-year-old goal poacher on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy in the summer.





The Congolese international had to catch two flights to reach Spain as had made it to Hong Kong before receiving a phone call from Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal to explained that the deal was off, and Bakambu took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation.

Bakambu has scored 39 goals and notched 14 assists in his 54 appearances for Beijing Guoan after signing for the Chinese Super League outfit back in February 2018.