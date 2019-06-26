<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The draw for the football event of the 12th All-Africa Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the pairings, the host nation Morocco will be heading Group A that also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali, and Algeria.

Nigeria head Group B and will trade tackles with Cameroon, South Africa, and Zambia.

Organizers have reiterated that this year’s All-Africa Games women football event will be contested by players under the age of 20.

This means Nigeria’s team will be composed of the U20 girls, also known as Falconets.

Some months ago, CAF announced that the teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in November/December 2018 would be the same teams to contest the gold medal of the football event of the All-Africa Games.

The African Games formerly called the All-African Games will hold from August 16-30.