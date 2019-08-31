<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles settled for Silver medal after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Burkina Faso in the final of the men’s football event at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Flying Eagles conceded twice in the first half of the encounter played at the Stade Moulay Hassan.

Despite spirited effort to find way their back into the game, the Flying Eagles were unable to breach the Burkina Faso defence in the second half.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, but Burkina Faso proved their superiority over the Flying Eagles this time around.

Nigeria last won Gold medal in the event at the 1973 edition of the games.