<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will look to win a first Gold medal in the men’s football event of the All Africa Games since 1973 when they take on Burkina Faso in the final today (Friday)

Paul Aigbogun’s boys edged a memorable encounter with Mali in the semi finals, which went into extra time, penalty shoot-out and sudden death session before they could be separated.

Burkina Faso’s U20 side also had to endure the gruel of penalty shoot-out to oust Senegal in the second semi final, and Friday’s battle for gold will be no contest for weak bones.

This will be the second time both countries will be meeting in the competition after they battled to a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

The Flying Eagles dominated that game but were let down by the prolifigacy in front of goal.

Nigeria’s women’s team edged out Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win gold medal on Thursday.