Nigeria’s Under-20 team the Falconets are through to the final of the women’s football event at ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

The Falconets defeated their Algerian counterparts 3-0 in their semi-final fixture at Stade Boubker Aamar in Sale, Morocco, on Monday.

Cynthia Aku scored twice, while Zainab Olopade netted once as the Nigerian ladies earned the deserved victory in the game.

The Nigeria’s representatives will now play either Morocco or Cameroon in the final of the competition.

The West Africans held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in a Group B fixture earlier in the competition.

The coach Christopher Danjuma’s girls remain the favourites to win the gold medal in the women’s football event.

The men’s football team – the Flying Eagles, will take on their Malian counterparts today (Tuesday) in a semi-final fixture of the Games.