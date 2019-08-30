<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falconets beat Cameroon 3-2 on penalties to win the Gold medal in the women’s football event at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games on Thursday night at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.

The final ended goalless at the regulation time and extra time with Nigeria dominated play in the first half, while the Cameroonians held sway after the break.

Penalty shoot-out followed Falconets bounced back from two misses in three attempts thanks to three consecutive saves made by young goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to secure a 3-2 win and it is the first time Nigeria claimed the ultimate prize in the African Games since the 2007 edition in Algiers.

The team have also now won Gold medal thrice in five attempts but Flying Eagles will take on Burkina Faso in the final on Friday in the men’s football event.