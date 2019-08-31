<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Burkina Faso beat Flying Eagles 2-0 to win Gold medal in the men’s football event at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

Paul Aigbogun’s side conceded twice in the first half of the encounter despite spirited efforts to find their way back into the game as Nigeria were unable to breach the Burkina Faso defence in the second half.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, but Burkina Faso proved their superiority over the Flying Eagles this time around.

Nigeria last won an All Africa Gold medal in the 1973 edition.