African star Samuel Asamoah shown red card due to undershirt with Jesus Loves You inscription after scoring a hattrick during Sint-Truiden 5-2 win against KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League at Stayen Stadium.

Mory Konate opened the floodgate the home side in the 13 minutes but two quick strikes from Smail Prevljak and Jens Cools turned the tie in favour of KAS Eupen.

However, Sint Truiden reacted with two goals from Samuel Asamoah in the 42nd and 45th moments respectively before the 25-year-old Ghanian midfielder completed his heroic in the 63rd minute but his joy was cut short after referee Christof Dierick brandish his second yellow and red card on the African star due to the message on his shirt Jesus loves you’





USA international Chris Durkin sealed the victory for Sint Truiden with a 95th-minute goal to send their fans at the Stayen Stadium into the jubilant mood.

Asamoah said: “Of course I knew that I was not allowed to do that,” says a timid one Asamoah afterward. “It was from sheer emotion that I did it. I am especially happy for our team and staff that we are playing such a good game and achieving the three points.”

“I can’t remember when I scored three more times. It must have been a long time ago. (Laughs) I like it. It is a shame that I will have to miss next week’s game, but I have every confidence in our team.”

Asamoah has scored 4 goals in 24 league games for Sint Truiden in the ongoing campaign.