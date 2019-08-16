Nigeria’s U-20 national team drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso in their opening game of the All Africa Games men’s football event played on Friday in Rabat, Morocco.
Nigeria scored first through Ghali Ahmad in the 58th minute after the first half ended goalless 45 minutes,
Burkina Faso, however, equalised toward the end of the match.
Nigeria will face South Africa on Tuesday in their second group match
Nigeria have won six medals from eight appearances in the tournament’s past 11 editions, winning gold once, silver twice and bronze three times.
