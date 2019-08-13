<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), secretary-general, Mohammed Sanusi said yesterday that the target for the national Under-20 male and female teams at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, was to win the gold medal in the football event.

The 12th African Games is scheduled for between August 19 and August 31, with the two football events holding from August 16 to 30, 2019.

Sanusi said the NFF had been working closely with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to ensure a podium finish for the two teams.

“The Federation has been working with the Ministry of Sports on this, since both the African Games and the Olympics are events mainly for the ministry.

“So, we have been working closely to ensure we put up crack teams, two teams that will make the country proud.

“The logistics of their participation are being handled by the ministry, but we are providing the team and we have been monitoring their preparations,” he said.

Sanusi said the male team being handled by Paul Aigbogun and the female team being coached by Christopher Danjuma had been camping in Abuja since July to ensure a good outing.