Coach Paul Aigbogun has said the Flying Eagles are on track for top honours at the Africa Games in Morocco.

The Nigeria U-20s won their third test game on Friday when they beat Godoksky FC 2-1.

“The time for the preparation is not very long, but we’re on track to where we wish to be,” Aigbogun told said.

“This means that every day is very important for us. We’re giving the players more game time and learning about them and the team as a whole.”

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group A along with hosts Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso at the 2019 All Africa Games.

Nigeria won the All Africa Games football Gold in 1973 when the country staged the continental sports fiesta. Two years ago they won bronze medal in Congo Brazzaville.