With just 4 days to Nigeria’s Flying Eagles opening match at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, the duo of Success Makanjuola and Emeka Chinonso have promised to shut down Burkina Faso by getting the 3 points at stake.

Emeka Chinonso is one of the players Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun will be banking on when Nigeria tackle Burkina Faso this Friday at the Africa Games at the Moulay Hassan Stade, Rabat in Morocco.

Speaking to newsmen, the duo said though Burkina Faso is a footballing nation and very strong in African football, they are equally ready for the match at the Moulay Hassan Stade, Rabat.

Chinonso and Makanjuola have been outstanding since the camp opened last month with an amazing display in training and warm-up matches.

Makanjuola has been the main man at the central midfield with his amazing display and pinpoint passes.

Chinonso on his part continues to pose a threat to the opposing defenders, dragging them out of position alongside notching couple of goals with the team.

The two players hope to make the headlines when the competition kicks off and also help Nigeria to win the gold for the second time in country history.

After Burkinafaso on Friday, Nigeria will face South Africa on the 20th in the second group match before facing host Morocco on the 23rd at the same venue.