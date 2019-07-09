<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than fifteen players of the national U-20 women’s football squad have arrived at Team Nigeria’s camp.

A visit to the Agura hotel Abuja camp of Team Nigeria revealed that most of the invited players have either arrived or are on the way coming to Abuja.

Amongst the players who were sighted at Agura hotel restaurant at lunchtime were U-20 familiar faces like Mary Anjor, Shade Ijamilusi and Super Falcons right back, Chidinma Okeke who shone like million stars in the just concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup final in France.

Speaking on the team’s itinerary Head Coach, Christopher Musa Danjuma disclosed that he has enough players on ground to kick start training at Old Parade Ground Abuja this morning. He said the remaining invited players were in touch with him and assured that they will join the camp soonest.

“There is no course for alarm. I expect all the players to be in camp before Thursday. I have an understanding with the clubs to release their players if need be so there is nothing to hold back the players”, Danjuma revealed.

Invited players for the All Africa Games in Morocco next month are:

Uduabong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens) and Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels).

Others are Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens) and ex- U-17 goalkeeper Christiana Obia (Osun Babes).

Also invited are goalie- Rita Akarekor (Sunshine Queens); Josephine Mathias (Rivers Angels); Rafiat Sule (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Adeboye (FC Ribo) and Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens).