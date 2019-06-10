<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauritania, who will be making their first-ever appearance at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, announced their squad for the tournament on Monday.

French head coach Corentin Martins has called-up experienced forwards Moulaye Ahmed Khalil and Ismael Diakhite as well as youngsters Mohamed Dellah Yali and El Hacen El Id who plays for Real Valladolid in Spain for the competition.

The rookies start their campaign against one-time runners up Mali on June 24 before facing 2004 winners Tunisia and Angola in their group.

Mauritania’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21-July 19:

Goalkeeper: Souleimane Brahim (FC Nouadhibou), Namori Diaw (ASC Kedia), Babacar Diop (AS Police)

Defenders: Abdoul Ba (Auxerre, FRA), Bakary Ndiaye (Difaa Hassani El Jadida, MAR), Sally Sarr (Servette Geneva, SUI), Diadie Diarra (Sedan, FRA), Harouna Sy (Grenoble, FRA), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott King’s), Aly Abeid (Alcorcon, ESP), Abdoul Kader Thiam (Orleans, FRA)

Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yali (DRB Tadjenanet, ALG), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Grenoble, FRA), Dialo Guidileye (Elazigspor, TUR), Khassa Camara (Xanthi FC, GRE), Alassane Diop (Hajer FC, KSA), Abdoulaye Gaye (FC Nouadhibou), El Hacen El Id (Real Valladolid, ESP).

Forwards: Adama Ba (Giresunspor, TUR), Ismael Diakhite (US Tataouine, TUN), Moulaye Ahmed Khalil (AS Gabes, TUN), Souleymane Anne (Aurillac Arpajon CA, FRA), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou)