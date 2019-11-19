<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lesotho coach Thabo Senong has hailed the Super Eagles after they defeated his team 4-2 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier clash on Sunday in Maseru.

Nigeria came from a goal down, to defeat the South African side 4-2 in the encounter.

Alex Iwobi, drew Nigeria level in the 26th minute, after Nkoto Masoabi had put Lesotho ahead.

Further goals came from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen, with two, before Chidozie Awaziem scored an own goal to ensure the game ended 4-2.

Senong conceded the Eagles were a very good team, and praised them for coming back into the game, and winning from 1-0 down.

“For me, I don’t have much to say about our defeat to Nigeria, I think to come back from 1-0 down to win is not that easy,” Senong told reporters.

“I will say we played against a very good team today (Sunday).”

Lesotho’s next qualifier is a double-header against Benin in August and September 2020.

Nigeria will host Lesotho in the return leg of the encounter on November 9, 2020.